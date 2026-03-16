Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

The Gallagher PREM IS BACK

16.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 24 at 15.49.44
E7439a8f e8cf 47cf af9c 3818028a68c0Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

The Gallagher PREM returns this weekend and there is plenty on the line for Saracens as the race for the play offs begins to reach its defining stretch.

Fresh from the drama of the Guinness Men's Six Nations, a host of Sarries stars return to club colours in strong form, adding even more intrigue to the run-in as the league resumes.

The Original Club of North London travel to the West Country on Friday night to face reigning champions Bath Rugby at the Rec in what promises to be a huge encounter under the lights. With the table finely poised, the clash sees Saracens take on one of the sides currently occupying the top spots as the battle for a play off place intensifies.

Attention will then quickly turn back to North London for one of the standout fixtures of the domestic calendar. Saracens welcome Northampton Saints to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Showdown VI, a special occasion that once again brings elite rugby to one of the country’s most iconic venues.

With Saracens facing both teams currently residing at the summit of the table across the next two rounds, the coming weeks promise to play a major role in shaping the destination of the Gallagher PREM trophy.

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Screenshot 2026 01 24 at 15.49.44
16.03.26

The Gallagher PREM IS BACK

The Gallagher PREM returns this weekend and there is plenty on the line for Saracens as the race for the play offs begins to reach its defining stretch. Fresh from the drama of the Guinness Men's Six Nations, a host of Sarries stars return to club colours in strong form, adding even more intrigue to the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Gloucester Hartpury Women
15.03.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 17 - 22 Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR R14)

Saracens lost their first game since October in heartbreaking fashion in North London to current champions Gloucester-Hartpury. The Original Club of North London relinquished the lead late on after an excellent display of defensive resilience, giving the Circus their toughest league game of the season so far. Saracens started the game at breakneck speed with […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby
13.03.26

Tom James swaps Saints for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that scrum half Tom James will head to North London for the 2026/27 campaign. The experienced half back has amassed over 100 appearances for fellow Gallagher PREM outfit Northampton Saints, captaining the side on occasion whilst also covering fly half for the Saints when required. James was educated at Sherborne School before […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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