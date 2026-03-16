The Gallagher PREM IS BACK

The Gallagher PREM returns this weekend and there is plenty on the line for Saracens as the race for the play offs begins to reach its defining stretch.

Fresh from the drama of the Guinness Men's Six Nations, a host of Sarries stars return to club colours in strong form, adding even more intrigue to the run-in as the league resumes.

The Original Club of North London travel to the West Country on Friday night to face reigning champions Bath Rugby at the Rec in what promises to be a huge encounter under the lights. With the table finely poised, the clash sees Saracens take on one of the sides currently occupying the top spots as the battle for a play off place intensifies.

Attention will then quickly turn back to North London for one of the standout fixtures of the domestic calendar. Saracens welcome Northampton Saints to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Showdown VI, a special occasion that once again brings elite rugby to one of the country’s most iconic venues.

With Saracens facing both teams currently residing at the summit of the table across the next two rounds, the coming weeks promise to play a major role in shaping the destination of the Gallagher PREM trophy.