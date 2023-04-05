PLAYER BIO ABOUT JOSH

Talented youngster Josh Hallett is a product of New Hall school and toured South Africa with England in the summer of 2018.



He was just 16 when he was selected to play for Saracens in the Under-18s Academy League and also represented England Under-16s the same year.



The skillful centre missed the majority of the 2017/18 campaign due to injury but moved up an age-grade with his country when he returned to full fitness.

