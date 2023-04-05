Our Partners
Men's Rugby
Caps 11
Nick Isiekwe
Player sponsor: Cavendish Brooke
Country
England
Date of birth
20/04/1998
Height/Weight
2.01m/264LB
Position
Second Row
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 20
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 155
- Appearances 4
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 9
“Our Performance Director Phil Morrow has trained a lot of incredible athletes and he says there's no one like Nick. No one with his athletic potential."
Mark McCall
Director of Rugby
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT NICK
The lock made his Saracens debut aged 18 and a mere year later was earning his first international cap for England.
Prior to that, he plied his trade at Old Albanian before joining the Sarries Academy and represented his country from Under-16 to Under-20 level.
Trialling many positions in that time, Isiekwe was tried at prop, centre, back row and lock – his height dictating the latter would be the preferred outcome.
The Hemel Hempstead-born forward’s breakthrough season for the Men in Black came in 2017/18 after making his international debut on England’s tour of Argentina. His consistent performances led to a starting role in the Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs which ended victorious.
Isiekwe has already featured over 100 times for his boyhood club, and is now a regular in Steve Borthwick's England squad.
Prior to that, he plied his trade at Old Albanian before joining the Sarries Academy and represented his country from Under-16 to Under-20 level.
Trialling many positions in that time, Isiekwe was tried at prop, centre, back row and lock – his height dictating the latter would be the preferred outcome.
The Hemel Hempstead-born forward’s breakthrough season for the Men in Black came in 2017/18 after making his international debut on England’s tour of Argentina. His consistent performances led to a starting role in the Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs which ended victorious.
Isiekwe has already featured over 100 times for his boyhood club, and is now a regular in Steve Borthwick's England squad.
Gallery
