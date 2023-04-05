Nick Isiekwe

PLAYER BIO ABOUT NICK



The lock made his Saracens debut aged 18 and a mere year later was earning his first international cap for England.



Prior to that, he plied his trade at Old Albanian before joining the Sarries Academy and represented his country from Under-16 to Under-20 level.



Trialling many positions in that time, Isiekwe was tried at prop, centre, back row and lock – his height dictating the latter would be the preferred outcome.



The Hemel Hempstead-born forward’s breakthrough season for the Men in Black came in 2017/18 after making his international debut on England’s tour of Argentina. His consistent performances led to a starting role in the Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs which ended victorious.



Isiekwe has already featured over 100 times for his boyhood club, and is now a regular in Steve Borthwick's England squad.