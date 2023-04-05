Our Partners
Nick Tompkins
Wales
Caps 38

Nick Tompkins

Player sponsor: The Domoney Family
Country
Wales

Wales

Date of birth

16/02/1995

Height/Weight

1.80m/209LB

Position

Centre

Squad

Season Stats

2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Attack
  • Tries 0
  • Try assists 0
  • Defenders beaten 11
  • Clean breaks 1
  • Offloads 13
Tackle %

0%

  • Tackles made 59
  • Tackles missed 5
Minutes / game

0

  • Minutes played 461
  • Appearances 6
Average meters per carry

0M

  • Carries made 50
Open play
  • Passes made 56
  • Failed passes 2
Defence
  • Turnovers won 6
  • Interceptions 0
Dicipline
  • Yellow cards 0
  • Red cards 0
  • Penalties in defence 0
  • Penalties in attack 2

"Nick is fast becoming known for his strong running lines and deft offloading."



PLAYER BIO

ABOUT NICK

Now an exciting international centre, Nick's rugby career began in the forwards as a flanker before he moved into the midfield in his mid-teens, representing Kent at county level and London & South East Under-16s.

He then joined the Saracens Academy and in 2012 made his first-team debut in the LV= Cup, a tournament he helped Sarries win in 2014/15.

Tompkins’ dynamic skillset and enthusiastic nature saw him excel for the Men in Black in 2018/19, featuring heavily in the club’s run to their third European success and fifth Premiership title, and he is a centurion with more than 120 appearances for the North Londoners.

His form has led to international recognition with Wales for whom he qualifies because of his Welsh grandmother, and he now has 18 caps for his country.

