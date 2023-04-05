Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Men's Rugby
Caps 38
Nick Tompkins
Player sponsor: The Domoney Family
Country
Wales
Date of birth
16/02/1995
Height/Weight
1.80m/209LB
Position
Centre
Squad
Season Stats 2022/23
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 59
- Tackles missed 5
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 461
- Appearances 6
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 50
"Nick is fast becoming known for his strong running lines and deft offloading."
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT NICK
Now an exciting international centre, Nick's rugby career began in the forwards as a flanker before he moved into the midfield in his mid-teens, representing Kent at county level and London & South East Under-16s.
He then joined the Saracens Academy and in 2012 made his first-team debut in the LV= Cup, a tournament he helped Sarries win in 2014/15.
Tompkins’ dynamic skillset and enthusiastic nature saw him excel for the Men in Black in 2018/19, featuring heavily in the club’s run to their third European success and fifth Premiership title, and he is a centurion with more than 120 appearances for the North Londoners.
His form has led to international recognition with Wales for whom he qualifies because of his Welsh grandmother, and he now has 18 caps for his country.
Gallery
Partners
