Nick Tompkins

PLAYER BIO ABOUT NICK

Now an exciting international centre, Nick's rugby career began in the forwards as a flanker before he moved into the midfield in his mid-teens, representing Kent at county level and London & South East Under-16s.



He then joined the Saracens Academy and in 2012 made his first-team debut in the LV= Cup, a tournament he helped Sarries win in 2014/15.



Tompkins’ dynamic skillset and enthusiastic nature saw him excel for the Men in Black in 2018/19, featuring heavily in the club’s run to their third European success and fifth Premiership title, and he is a centurion with more than 120 appearances for the North Londoners.



His form has led to international recognition with Wales for whom he qualifies because of his Welsh grandmother, and he now has 18 caps for his country.