Men's Rugby
Caps
Rotimi Segun
Player sponsor: The Domoney Family
Country
England
Date of birth
28/12/1996
Height/Weight
1.80m/202LB
Position
Wing
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 43
- Tackles missed 10
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 414
- Appearances 7
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 50
"It's always an honour to be able to play for Sarries."
Rotimi Segun
Wing
Player BIO
ABOUT ROTIMI
The wideman arrived at Stonex Stadium from Northampton Saints and has since graduated into a regular in the senior squad.
He has also graduated from Loughborough University with a degree in Chemistry. His time in Leicestershire saw him compete in National One, his first taste of men’s rugby, as well as represent England at Under-18s and Under-20s.
Segun made his professional debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and earned a first Premiership outing against Leicester Tigers in February 2018.
The flyer, who ran the 100m in 11.03 seconds in his school days, was key to Saracens’ success in the Premiership Rugby Cup and Premiership Shield in 2018/19 and was rewarded with a maiden league start against Exeter Chiefs towards the end of the campaign.
He is now a regular in the back-three with over 50 appearances for the club as he continues to flourish on the wing.
Gallery
