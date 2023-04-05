Theo McFarland

PLAYER BIO ABOUT THEO



The Samoan, who was nothing short of a revelation in his opening season took the Gallagher Premiership by storm and became a crucial part of the match day squad, making 26 appearances in his debut campaign.



The former basketballer, who can play in either the second-row or back-row showed all of his athletic ability consistently last season, and his memorable try against Northampton Saints which won the Try of the Season award cemented his place as a firm fan favourite in North London.



His partnership with the likes of Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola in the back-row became one of the most settled in the Premiership, and fans will be hoping that it continues to flourish over the coming years.

