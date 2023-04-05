Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Men's Rugby
Caps 14
Theo McFarland
Player sponsor:
Country
Samoa
Date of birth
16/10/1995
Height/Weight
1.96m/250LB
Position
Back Row
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 14
- Tackles missed 2
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 134
- Appearances 2
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 10
"Saracens are a top team, so I couldn’t believe it when they offered me a contract."
Theo McFarland
Back Row
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT THEO
The Samoan, who was nothing short of a revelation in his opening season took the Gallagher Premiership by storm and became a crucial part of the match day squad, making 26 appearances in his debut campaign.
The former basketballer, who can play in either the second-row or back-row showed all of his athletic ability consistently last season, and his memorable try against Northampton Saints which won the Try of the Season award cemented his place as a firm fan favourite in North London.
His partnership with the likes of Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola in the back-row became one of the most settled in the Premiership, and fans will be hoping that it continues to flourish over the coming years.
The former basketballer, who can play in either the second-row or back-row showed all of his athletic ability consistently last season, and his memorable try against Northampton Saints which won the Try of the Season award cemented his place as a firm fan favourite in North London.
His partnership with the likes of Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola in the back-row became one of the most settled in the Premiership, and fans will be hoping that it continues to flourish over the coming years.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.