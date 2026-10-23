Player Bio About

Alan

Alan Poku joined Saracens’ Senior Academy in the summer of 2025, bringing plenty of promise to the front row. A product of Bishop Wand School, the loosehead prop has already gained valuable international experience, representing England at Under-18 level during the Six Nations Festival.



His performances at age-grade level earned him further recognition, and he has since progressed to the England Under-20s set-up. With his power and potential, Poku will be looking to continue his development within the Saracens environment and work towards making the step up to senior rugby.