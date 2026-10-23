Player Bio About Charlie

Charlie West progressed through the Saracens Under-18 Academy after attending St Albans School, earning recognition for his performances at age-grade level. His impressive displays saw him represent England U18 for two years, including touring South Africa with the squad in 2023.



A strong ball-carrier with plenty of pace and an attacking instinct, West joined Saracens’ Senior Academy ahead of the 2024/25 season. His physicality and ability to make ground with ball in hand give him a valuable presence in the back row. Having continued his development within the Saracens pathway, West will be looking to build on his international experience and establish himself in senior rugby.