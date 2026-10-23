Player Bio About Alex

Alex O’Driscoll joined Saracens’ Under-18 programme from Wasps before progressing to the Senior Academy ahead of the 2023/24 season. Originally starting out as a back-row forward, he made the transition to prop, showcasing his versatility and adapting his game to the demands of the front row.



Alongside his development with Saracens, O’Driscoll gained valuable match experience at Loughborough University, helping him continue his progression as a forward. He has also represented Scotland at Under-20 level, adding international experience to his development. With his journey through the academy pathway continuing, O’Driscoll will be looking to build on that experience and make his mark in senior rugby.