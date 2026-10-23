Player Bio About

Asa

Asa Stewart-Harris has progressed through the Saracens Academy pathway, developing into an exciting scrum-half prospect. Educated at St Albans School, he has represented England at both U18 and U19 level, gaining valuable international experience while continuing to develop his game at club level.



A former fullback who transitioned to scrum-half, Stewart-Harris has impressed with his rugby intelligence, quick passing and ability to play at pace. He has also captained both club and country, demonstrating his leadership qualities at a young age. As he continues his development within the Saracens Senior Academy, he will be looking to build on his experience and take the next steps towards senior rugby.