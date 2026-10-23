Player Bio About

Finn

Finn Keylock joined Saracens’ Senior Academy from Bishop Wand School ahead of the 2025/26 season, having previously been part of the London South Central academy. The talented back earned international recognition with England U18, touring South Africa with the side before continuing his development at Saracens.



Keylock made his senior Saracens debut at the London City Sevens in May 2025, gaining valuable experience alongside established players. He has since progressed to England U20, featuring in both the U20 Six Nations and the 2026 World Rugby U20 Championship. Having continued to develop his game on both the domestic and international stage, Keylock will be looking to build on that experience and establish himself in senior rugby.