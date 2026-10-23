Player Bio About

Mason

Alex Mason joined Saracens’ Senior Academy from Berkhamsted School ahead of the 2025/26 season, continuing his development within the club’s pathway. Having progressed through the academy ranks, Mason was part of an exciting young group that enjoyed success in the Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League.



Comfortable playing both outside centre and fullback, his versatility gives him the ability to contribute in different areas of the backline. Following in the footsteps of former Berkhamsted pupil Tobias Elliott, Mason will be looking to build on his progress and take the next steps in his rugby journey with Saracens.