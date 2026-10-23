Player Bio About Ben

Ben Morrow has grown up around Saracens, following in the footsteps of his father, Phil Morrow, who has been closely associated with the club. Educated at Millfield School, the fullback caught the eye with his performances at the London City Sevens tournament before earning a place in the Saracens Senior Academy ahead of the 2025/26 season.



Morrow has also represented England at Under-18 level, gaining valuable experience on the international stage. His performances in sevens rugby earned him his first senior appearance for Saracens at the London City Sevens in May 2025. As he continues his development within the club, Morrow will be looking to build on his experience and establish himself in the senior game.