Player Bio About

Ediz

Ediz Karsak joined Saracens’ Senior Academy ahead of the 2026/27 season after impressing with his performances for the club’s age-grade sides. Educated at The Judd School, the back-row forward has developed through the Saracens pathway, earning recognition for his athleticism and commitment on the field.



Karsak’s progress has also been rewarded on the international stage, representing England at U18 and U19 level. He featured against Japan and France for England U19s, scoring a try during the fixtures. As he takes the next step in his rugby journey with the Senior Academy, Karsak will be looking to build on his international experience and continue developing into a forward capable of making an impact at senior level.