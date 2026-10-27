Luke Davidson is a fly-half who has progressed through the Saracens academy since joining in 2024.



Born in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on 19 June 2006, the 20-year-old (1.88m, 77kg) attended Michaelhouse and represented the Sharks U18 at the 2024 Craven Week tournament before moving to North London.



He made his first-team debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup in February 2025. In May 2025 he gained senior experience on a dual-registration spell with Ampthill in the Championship, earning Man of the Match on his debut start with seven conversions in a 54-43 win over Cambridge.



Davidson has since made his England U20 debut, starting at fly-half against Wales in the 2026 Under-20 Six Nations and scoring a conversion.