Mathis Dehauteur is a rangy French lock who has progressed through the Saracens academy, joining the Senior Academy in 2025 as part of the largest junior academy intake into a PREM side on record.



He had an eye-catching U18 Academy season, scoring against Exeter in the first home fixture of the campaign. He spent much of the season with Loughborough University, where he made his National League debut, and was involved with the France U20 training squads ahead of the U20 Six Nations.



Dehauteur made his Saracens Men debut as a replacement against Harlequins at StoneX Stadium on 7 February 2026.