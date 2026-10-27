Olivia Apps is a Canadian international and the reigning Premiership Women's Rugby Player of the Season, a scrum-half who has become one of the biggest stars in the league since arriving at Saracens.



She joined Saracens fresh from the Rugby World Cup, where she was in all seven of Canada's matchday squads, including the final. Away from the 15s game, she captained Canada's sevens side to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.



Her first season in North London was nothing short of a revelation. Apps was named the best player in the entire league, the standout performer in a competition packed with world-class talent, as Saracens ended a four-year wait for an English league title with a 52-14 win over Trailfinders in the PWR final. A try-scoring threat who sets the tempo at nine, she formed a formidable partnership with Zoe Harrison at half-back and quickly became a fan favourite.



