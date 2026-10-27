Patrick Keaveney is a fly-half and half-back who joined the Saracens Senior Academy ahead of the 2025/26 season.



A former vice-captain and sports scholar at Harrow School, he won back-to-back National Schools Trophy and Continental Tyres U18 Schools Cup titles at Twickenham, and went viral for a chip-and-chase assist in the 2025 final.



He is now studying Liberal Arts at Durham University, where he plays BUCS Super Rugby alongside his training with Saracens.