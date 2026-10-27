Sevanaia "Seva" Kava is a winger and centre who has progressed through the Saracens Academy and also plays for Ampthill.



Originally from Fiji, he moved to Cornwall with his family because of his father's naval posting, and played his youth rugby for Helston RFC. He attended Millfield School on a scholarship and joined the Exeter Chiefs academy before moving to Saracens. He has also represented England at age-grade level.



Kava made his senior breakthrough in February 2026, scoring a try on his club debut against Harlequins. This season he has also featured for Ampthill in the Championship, making nine appearances with seven starts and a try.