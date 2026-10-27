Tom Dargan is a tighthead prop who has joined the Saracens Senior Academy for the 2026/27 season, one of six players to graduate into the programme.



He arrives from Harrow School, which has previously produced Saracens greats including Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola. Comfortable on either side of the scrum, Dargan stood out across the Next Gen League with his versatility and physicality.



He has also been part of the England Men's Pathway training squad for front five development and has represented England at age-grade level.