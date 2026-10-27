Tom Dargan

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners
Tom Dargan
Men's Academy Rugby
England
Caps 3

Tom Dargan

Player sponsor: AVAILABLE TO SPONSOR
Country
England

England

Date of birth

06/02/1996

Height/Weight

1.85m/266LB

Position

Prop

Squad

See all

Season Stats

(year reflects current season)
Attack
  • Tries 0
  • Try assists 0
  • Defenders beaten 0
  • Clean breaks 0
  • Offloads 0
Tackle %

0%

  • Tackles made 0
  • Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game

0

  • Minutes played 0
  • Appearances 0
Average meters per carry

0M

  • Carries made 0
Open play
  • Passes made 0
  • Failed passes 0
Defence
  • Turnovers won 0
  • Interceptions 0
Dicipline
  • Yellow cards 0
  • Red cards 0
  • Penalties in defence 0
  • Penalties in attack 0

“We are really excited to welcome this group into the Senior Academy. They have all shown outstanding potential, but just as importantly they have demonstrated the attitude, work ethic and character that are so important at Saracens."

- Mark McCall
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Tom Dargan is a tighthead prop who has joined the Saracens Senior Academy for the 2026/27 season, one of six players to graduate into the programme.

He arrives from Harrow School, which has previously produced Saracens greats including Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola. Comfortable on either side of the scrum, Dargan stood out across the Next Gen League with his versatility and physicality.

He has also been part of the England Men's Pathway training squad for front five development and has represented England at age-grade level.

Gallery

Partners

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