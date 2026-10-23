Player Bio About

Zac

Zac Finch joined Saracens’ academy from Sidcup RFC, making rapid progress through the club’s pathway after only taking up the opportunity around a year before his England U18 breakthrough. Having impressed in the Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League, the winger earned selection for England’s U18 Six Nations Festival in April 2025.



Finch made an immediate impact on the international stage, scoring on his England U18 debut against Scotland before crossing again against Spain. Known for his pace, elusive running and ability to find space out wide, he has developed under the guidance of former Scotland international Sean Maitland at Saracens. Having progressed to the England U20 set-up, Finch will be looking to build on his impressive rise and continue developing his game at the next level.