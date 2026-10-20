Alfie Barbeary

Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Men's Rugby
Caps
Alfie Barbeary
Player sponsor: The Card family
Country
England
Date of birth
05/10/2000
Height/Weight
1.85m/255LB
Position
Back Row
SquadSee all
Season Stats2026/27 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 10
- Tackles missed 1
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 72
- Appearances 2
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 14
“Alfie is a highly talented young player who we are delighted to welcome to the club. His attributes and character will complement and add value to the group and we are looking forward to him realising his potential in the years ahead.”
- Mark McCall
Barbeary’s rise in the professional game has been nothing short of eye-catching. A product of the Wasps Academy, he initially made his name as a hooker and burst onto the Gallagher PREM scene in unforgettable fashion. Making his league debut at just 20 years old, Barbeary scored a remarkable hat-trick, immediately showcasing his athleticism, power and instinct for the try line.
His breakthrough season gathered further momentum with standout European performances, including a brace against Montpellier that underlined his attacking threat. Those displays saw him recognised at international level, earning inclusion as an apprentice in an England Nations Series training squad under Eddie Jones still at just 20 years old.
Following Wasps’ administration, Barbeary joined Bath Rugby, where he made the permanent switch to the back row; a decision that has allowed his all-court skillset to flourish. Since then, he has developed into one of the most explosive and versatile forwards in the Gallagher PREM.
The 25-year-old played an integral role in Bath’s treble-winning 2024/25 campaign, demonstrating his impact in both domestic and European competition. That form was further rewarded with England A honours in 2024, where he marked his debut with a try against Portugal.
Barbeary is relishing the opportunity to begin a new chapter at StoneX Stadium.
“Saracens have always been a top club and I am looking forward to a new challenge in North London.
They have consistently been challenging for silverware and that is something I am very motivated to help them achieve.”
His breakthrough season gathered further momentum with standout European performances, including a brace against Montpellier that underlined his attacking threat. Those displays saw him recognised at international level, earning inclusion as an apprentice in an England Nations Series training squad under Eddie Jones still at just 20 years old.
Following Wasps’ administration, Barbeary joined Bath Rugby, where he made the permanent switch to the back row; a decision that has allowed his all-court skillset to flourish. Since then, he has developed into one of the most explosive and versatile forwards in the Gallagher PREM.
The 25-year-old played an integral role in Bath’s treble-winning 2024/25 campaign, demonstrating his impact in both domestic and European competition. That form was further rewarded with England A honours in 2024, where he marked his debut with a try against Portugal.
Barbeary is relishing the opportunity to begin a new chapter at StoneX Stadium.
“Saracens have always been a top club and I am looking forward to a new challenge in North London.
They have consistently been challenging for silverware and that is something I am very motivated to help them achieve.”
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.