George Martin

Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Men's Rugby
Caps 24
George Martin
Player sponsor: AVAILABLE TO SPONSOR
Country
England
Date of birth
18/06/2001
Height/Weight
1.98m/273LB
Position
Second Row
SquadSee all
Season Stats2026/27 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 21
- Tackles missed 4
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 135
- Appearances 3
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 17
“We were super impressed with him when we met, just in what he wants to achieve in the years ahead and how hungry he is.”
- Mark McCall
“He’s good, he’s hard. When the guys in England talk about him, they say he’s one of the hard guys who doesn’t shy away from the physical side of the game."
- Siya Kolisi
Player Bio
George Martin
George Martin is an England international forward renowned for his physicality, work rate and uncompromising approach, bringing valuable experience at both club and international level to Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
Standing at 6ft 6in and weighing 127kg, Martin can operate in the second row and across the back row, offering versatility and power to the Saracens pack.
Martin began his rugby journey at Brooksby Melton College before progressing through the Leicester Tigers Academy. He made his senior debut in September 2019 and quickly established himself as an important member of the Tigers' forward pack. His development continued at pace, earning his first England cap against Ireland in March 2021, just 18 months after making his senior club debut.
At Leicester, Martin played a key role in the club's Gallagher PREM title-winning campaign in 2021/22, coming off the bench as the Tigers defeated Saracens in a dramatic final at Twickenham. Across his time at the club, he made more than 70 senior appearances, establishing a reputation as a powerful ball carrier and formidable defender.
His international career continued to flourish with selection in Steve Borthwick's squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Martin went on to become a regular presence in England's forward pack, earning 21 caps by the end of the 2024/25 campaign and featuring prominently in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series and 2025 Six Nations Championship.
After an injury-disrupted period during the 2024/25 season, Martin arrives in North London looking to make his mark in the next chapter of his career. His combination of international experience, physical presence and versatility makes him a valuable addition to the Saracens squad.
Joining the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season, Martin will bring his competitive edge and ambition to a squad determined to challenge for major honours.
Standing at 6ft 6in and weighing 127kg, Martin can operate in the second row and across the back row, offering versatility and power to the Saracens pack.
Martin began his rugby journey at Brooksby Melton College before progressing through the Leicester Tigers Academy. He made his senior debut in September 2019 and quickly established himself as an important member of the Tigers' forward pack. His development continued at pace, earning his first England cap against Ireland in March 2021, just 18 months after making his senior club debut.
At Leicester, Martin played a key role in the club's Gallagher PREM title-winning campaign in 2021/22, coming off the bench as the Tigers defeated Saracens in a dramatic final at Twickenham. Across his time at the club, he made more than 70 senior appearances, establishing a reputation as a powerful ball carrier and formidable defender.
His international career continued to flourish with selection in Steve Borthwick's squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Martin went on to become a regular presence in England's forward pack, earning 21 caps by the end of the 2024/25 campaign and featuring prominently in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series and 2025 Six Nations Championship.
After an injury-disrupted period during the 2024/25 season, Martin arrives in North London looking to make his mark in the next chapter of his career. His combination of international experience, physical presence and versatility makes him a valuable addition to the Saracens squad.
Joining the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season, Martin will bring his competitive edge and ambition to a squad determined to challenge for major honours.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.