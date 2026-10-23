George Martin is an England international forward renowned for his physicality, work rate and uncompromising approach, bringing valuable experience at both club and international level to Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.



Standing at 6ft 6in and weighing 127kg, Martin can operate in the second row and across the back row, offering versatility and power to the Saracens pack.



Martin began his rugby journey at Brooksby Melton College before progressing through the Leicester Tigers Academy. He made his senior debut in September 2019 and quickly established himself as an important member of the Tigers' forward pack. His development continued at pace, earning his first England cap against Ireland in March 2021, just 18 months after making his senior club debut.



At Leicester, Martin played a key role in the club's Gallagher PREM title-winning campaign in 2021/22, coming off the bench as the Tigers defeated Saracens in a dramatic final at Twickenham. Across his time at the club, he made more than 70 senior appearances, establishing a reputation as a powerful ball carrier and formidable defender.



His international career continued to flourish with selection in Steve Borthwick's squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Martin went on to become a regular presence in England's forward pack, earning 21 caps by the end of the 2024/25 campaign and featuring prominently in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series and 2025 Six Nations Championship.



After an injury-disrupted period during the 2024/25 season, Martin arrives in North London looking to make his mark in the next chapter of his career. His combination of international experience, physical presence and versatility makes him a valuable addition to the Saracens squad.



Joining the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season, Martin will bring his competitive edge and ambition to a squad determined to challenge for major honours.