Corné Weilbach is a South African tighthead prop who joined Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 season, bringing strength at the set-piece and significant potential to the club’s forward pack.



The 24-year-old began his rugby journey at Paul Roos Gymnasium, one of South Africa’s established rugby schools, where he developed his scrummaging foundations. Despite narrowly missing out on selection for the South African Schools side, his performances earned recognition within the Western Province pathway.



Weilbach progressed into senior rugby with Western Province, making his Currie Cup Premier Division debut against the Blue Bulls in 2022. His development subsequently took him into the Stormers set-up, where he gained experience in both domestic and European competition, including the Investec Champions Cup. He also represented South Africa at Under-20 level as part of the Junior Springboks programme.



A traditional tighthead prop, Weilbach is recognised for his strength in the scrum and his potential to develop into a top-quality player at the highest level. His physical presence and technical foundations make him an exciting addition to the Saracens front row.



Arriving in North London for the 2026/27 campaign, Weilbach begins the next chapter of his career at the Original Club, where he will look to continue his development, compete for honours and make his mark in the Gallagher PREM.