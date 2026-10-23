Corné Weilbach

Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Men's Rugby
Caps
Corné Weilbach
Player sponsor: Neil & Alison Pearson
Country
South Africa
Date of birth
18/02/2002
Height/Weight
1.85m/282LB
Position
Prop
SquadSee all
Season Stats2026/27 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 3
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 32
- Appearances 1
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 1
“Corné is a young prop with real potential. We believe joining Saracens will provide a fantastic environment for him to continue his development and grow into a top-quality tighthead in the years ahead.”
- Mark McCall
Player Bio
Corné Weilbach
Corné Weilbach is a South African tighthead prop who joined Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 season, bringing strength at the set-piece and significant potential to the club’s forward pack.
The 24-year-old began his rugby journey at Paul Roos Gymnasium, one of South Africa’s established rugby schools, where he developed his scrummaging foundations. Despite narrowly missing out on selection for the South African Schools side, his performances earned recognition within the Western Province pathway.
Weilbach progressed into senior rugby with Western Province, making his Currie Cup Premier Division debut against the Blue Bulls in 2022. His development subsequently took him into the Stormers set-up, where he gained experience in both domestic and European competition, including the Investec Champions Cup. He also represented South Africa at Under-20 level as part of the Junior Springboks programme.
A traditional tighthead prop, Weilbach is recognised for his strength in the scrum and his potential to develop into a top-quality player at the highest level. His physical presence and technical foundations make him an exciting addition to the Saracens front row.
Arriving in North London for the 2026/27 campaign, Weilbach begins the next chapter of his career at the Original Club, where he will look to continue his development, compete for honours and make his mark in the Gallagher PREM.
The 24-year-old began his rugby journey at Paul Roos Gymnasium, one of South Africa’s established rugby schools, where he developed his scrummaging foundations. Despite narrowly missing out on selection for the South African Schools side, his performances earned recognition within the Western Province pathway.
Weilbach progressed into senior rugby with Western Province, making his Currie Cup Premier Division debut against the Blue Bulls in 2022. His development subsequently took him into the Stormers set-up, where he gained experience in both domestic and European competition, including the Investec Champions Cup. He also represented South Africa at Under-20 level as part of the Junior Springboks programme.
A traditional tighthead prop, Weilbach is recognised for his strength in the scrum and his potential to develop into a top-quality player at the highest level. His physical presence and technical foundations make him an exciting addition to the Saracens front row.
Arriving in North London for the 2026/27 campaign, Weilbach begins the next chapter of his career at the Original Club, where he will look to continue his development, compete for honours and make his mark in the Gallagher PREM.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.