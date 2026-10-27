Jack Bracken is a winger and full-back who has come through the Saracens academy, and rugby runs in the family. He is the son of 2003 World Cup winner Kyran Bracken and the brother of Saracens scrum-half Charlie. Unlike his father and brother, he decided to chart his own course away from No. 9.



He won England U18 honours before stepping up to the U20s, and was part of the England side that won the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship, scoring a hat-trick against Argentina along the way.



At Saracens, he announced himself in the Gallagher PREM by scoring three tries on his debut, and he has continued to tear it up ever since. Whether he's out on the wing or at full-back, his unstoppable pace has made him one of the most exciting finishers in the league. Former England wing Chris Ashton has tipped him as an outside bet for Steve Borthwick's 2027 Rugby World Cup squad.