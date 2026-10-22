Angus Hall

A Saracens academy graduate, Hall has progressed through the club pathway since joining as a youth player from The Judd School in Kent.



Hall was part of an eight-strong group of academy graduates to sign senior academy deals ahead of the 2024/25 season, having already represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level. He went on to earn selection for England Under-20s, touring Georgia and helping the side lift the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.



Since stepping up into the senior set-up, Hall has made his Gallagher Premiership debut against Northampton Saints and gained further experience on loan at Championship club Ampthill, while also featuring in the Investec Champions Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup for the Men in Black. A versatile back capable of playing across the midfield and back three, he has continued to progress with England A.



At 20 years old, Hall is excited to continue his development at the club that has shaped his career so far.



"I'm really proud to be committing my future to Saracens. This club has given me incredible opportunities to develop as both a player and a person, and I feel like I'm only just getting started. Being surrounded by world class coaches and teammates pushes me to improve every day. I'm excited about what this group can achieve over the coming years, and I'm grateful for the faith the club has shown in me. I can't wait to keep representing Saracens in front of our supporters for many years to come."