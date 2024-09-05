PLAYER BIO ABOUT lucy

Young gun Lucy Lawford-Wilby had quite a start to life at Saracens, making her first two appearances for the club in the Allianz Cup semi-final and final in 2024.



The youngster also scored the winning try for Old Albanians as they secured the Papa John's Women's Intermediate Cup title at Twickenham, before going on to make her England U20s debut.



A young player with a lot of potential, Lawford-Wilby is certainly one to watch.