Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
“You've got Max Malins coming up; when he steps in you see how good he is."
David Strettle
Former England and Saracens Wing
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT MAX
Max Malins is a product of the Saracens Academy and one of the club’s most versatile backs, capable of playing at full-back, wing and fly-half. After joining Saracens at the age of 16, he progressed through the Academy and made his first-team debut in January 2017.
Malins quickly established himself in the senior squad, playing a key role in Saracens’ success across multiple competitions. He was part of the squads that won back-to-back Premiership titles in 2018 and 2019, as well as the European Champions Cup in 2019.
During the 2020/21 season, Malins spent time on loan at Bristol Bears, where he impressed with his attacking ability and try-scoring record. Returning to Saracens, he enjoyed an outstanding 2021/22 campaign, finishing as the Premiership’s top try-scorer with 16 tries in 15 appearances.
After leaving Saracens in 2023 to join Bristol permanently, Malins returned to his boyhood club ahead of the 2025/26 season, bringing valuable experience and international quality back to North London. He marked his return by helping Saracens win the 2025 Premiership Final against Sale Sharks, scoring a try in the final.
On the international stage, Malins represented England at Under-18 and Under-20 level, winning the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2016. He made his senior England debut against Georgia in November 2020, went on to feature at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and scored twice against Scotland in the opening match of the 2023 Six Nations. With his pace, creativity and versatility, Malins remains a dangerous attacking threat in the Saracens backline.
Malins quickly established himself in the senior squad, playing a key role in Saracens’ success across multiple competitions. He was part of the squads that won back-to-back Premiership titles in 2018 and 2019, as well as the European Champions Cup in 2019.
During the 2020/21 season, Malins spent time on loan at Bristol Bears, where he impressed with his attacking ability and try-scoring record. Returning to Saracens, he enjoyed an outstanding 2021/22 campaign, finishing as the Premiership’s top try-scorer with 16 tries in 15 appearances.
After leaving Saracens in 2023 to join Bristol permanently, Malins returned to his boyhood club ahead of the 2025/26 season, bringing valuable experience and international quality back to North London. He marked his return by helping Saracens win the 2025 Premiership Final against Sale Sharks, scoring a try in the final.
On the international stage, Malins represented England at Under-18 and Under-20 level, winning the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2016. He made his senior England debut against Georgia in November 2020, went on to feature at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and scored twice against Scotland in the opening match of the 2023 Six Nations. With his pace, creativity and versatility, Malins remains a dangerous attacking threat in the Saracens backline.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.