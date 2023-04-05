PLAYER BIO ABOUT MAX



Max Malins is a product of the Saracens Academy and one of the club’s most versatile backs, capable of playing at full-back, wing and fly-half. After joining Saracens at the age of 16, he progressed through the Academy and made his first-team debut in January 2017.



Malins quickly established himself in the senior squad, playing a key role in Saracens’ success across multiple competitions. He was part of the squads that won back-to-back Premiership titles in 2018 and 2019, as well as the European Champions Cup in 2019.



During the 2020/21 season, Malins spent time on loan at Bristol Bears, where he impressed with his attacking ability and try-scoring record. Returning to Saracens, he enjoyed an outstanding 2021/22 campaign, finishing as the Premiership’s top try-scorer with 16 tries in 15 appearances.



After leaving Saracens in 2023 to join Bristol permanently, Malins returned to his boyhood club ahead of the 2025/26 season, bringing valuable experience and international quality back to North London. He marked his return by helping Saracens win the 2025 Premiership Final against Sale Sharks, scoring a try in the final.



On the international stage, Malins represented England at Under-18 and Under-20 level, winning the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2016. He made his senior England debut against Georgia in November 2020, went on to feature at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and scored twice against Scotland in the opening match of the 2023 Six Nations. With his pace, creativity and versatility, Malins remains a dangerous attacking threat in the Saracens backline.

