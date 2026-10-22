Player Bio Nathan Michelow

Nathan Michelow is a product of the Saracens Academy, having joined the club at the age of 14. A powerful and hardworking back-row forward, he has progressed through the club’s pathway to establish himself in the senior squad.



Michelow made his first-team debut during the 2022/23 season, featuring in the Premiership Rugby Cup before making his Premiership debut against Northampton Saints. He also gained valuable experience in senior rugby with Old Albanian and Ampthill, competing in the National Leagues and the Championship.



On the international stage, Michelow represented England Under-20s, playing a key role in their success in 2024 as they won both the Six Nations and the World Rugby Under-20 Championship. His performances and leadership earned him further recognition, including selection for England A training camps.



After returning to Saracens from his loan spell at Ampthill, Michelow continued to develop within the first-team environment and captained the club throughout its 2024/25 Premiership Rugby Cup campaign. His progress was rewarded in February 2026 when he signed a new contract with his boyhood club.



A committed and physical presence in the back row, Michelow combines a high work rate with strong leadership qualities as he continues to make his mark at Saracens.

