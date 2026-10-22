Player Bio Noah Caluori

Noah Caluori is one of Saracens’ most exciting homegrown talents, having joined the club at the age of 14. A dynamic winger renowned for his pace, athleticism and exceptional ability under the high ball, he progressed through the Academy before breaking into the senior squad at the start of the 2025/26 season.



Caluori made an immediate impact on his Premiership debut against Newcastle Red Bulls in September 2025, scoring off the bench. He announced himself on the biggest stage with a remarkable five-try performance against Sale Sharks in his first Premiership start, before adding four more tries against Newcastle in January. His outstanding debut campaign saw him finish as the league’s leading try-scorer, with 18 tries.



His performances quickly attracted international recognition. Having represented England at age-grade level, Caluori progressed to England A and earned a call-up to the senior England squad in October 2025. He subsequently made his senior international debut and continued his development with England Under-20s.



In March 2026, Caluori committed his long-term future to Saracens, underlining his ambition to develop further at the club where his rugby journey began. Following wrist surgery during the summer, he returned to action in October 2026, scoring on his comeback against Bristol Bears.



With his aerial dominance, explosive finishing and attacking instincts, Caluori has established himself as a key part of Saracens’ future and a player with the potential to make a lasting impact at both club and international level.

