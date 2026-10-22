Noah Caluori

Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Men's Rugby
SquadSee all
Season Stats2026/27 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 3
- Tackles missed 3
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 72
- Appearances 1
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 8
Player Bio
Noah Caluori
Noah Caluori is one of Saracens’ most exciting homegrown talents, having joined the club at the age of 14. A dynamic winger renowned for his pace, athleticism and exceptional ability under the high ball, he progressed through the Academy before breaking into the senior squad at the start of the 2025/26 season.
Caluori made an immediate impact on his Premiership debut against Newcastle Red Bulls in September 2025, scoring off the bench. He announced himself on the biggest stage with a remarkable five-try performance against Sale Sharks in his first Premiership start, before adding four more tries against Newcastle in January. His outstanding debut campaign saw him finish as the league’s leading try-scorer, with 18 tries.
His performances quickly attracted international recognition. Having represented England at age-grade level, Caluori progressed to England A and earned a call-up to the senior England squad in October 2025. He subsequently made his senior international debut and continued his development with England Under-20s.
In March 2026, Caluori committed his long-term future to Saracens, underlining his ambition to develop further at the club where his rugby journey began. Following wrist surgery during the summer, he returned to action in October 2026, scoring on his comeback against Bristol Bears.
With his aerial dominance, explosive finishing and attacking instincts, Caluori has established himself as a key part of Saracens’ future and a player with the potential to make a lasting impact at both club and international level.
Caluori made an immediate impact on his Premiership debut against Newcastle Red Bulls in September 2025, scoring off the bench. He announced himself on the biggest stage with a remarkable five-try performance against Sale Sharks in his first Premiership start, before adding four more tries against Newcastle in January. His outstanding debut campaign saw him finish as the league’s leading try-scorer, with 18 tries.
His performances quickly attracted international recognition. Having represented England at age-grade level, Caluori progressed to England A and earned a call-up to the senior England squad in October 2025. He subsequently made his senior international debut and continued his development with England Under-20s.
In March 2026, Caluori committed his long-term future to Saracens, underlining his ambition to develop further at the club where his rugby journey began. Following wrist surgery during the summer, he returned to action in October 2026, scoring on his comeback against Bristol Bears.
With his aerial dominance, explosive finishing and attacking instincts, Caluori has established himself as a key part of Saracens’ future and a player with the potential to make a lasting impact at both club and international level.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.