Player Bio Olamide Sodeke

Olamide Sodeke is a product of the Saracens Academy and an imposing second-row forward who has progressed through the club’s development pathway to establish himself in senior rugby. Beginning his rugby journey at Blackheath before joining Saracens, he entered the Senior Academy in 2023.



Sodeke made his first-team debut for Saracens against Bristol Bears in January 2025, marking a significant milestone after years of development within the club. He has also gained valuable experience on loan at Championship side Ampthill, helping prepare him for the demands of professional rugby.



On the international stage, Sodeke has represented England at Under-18, Under-20 and England A level. He played a key role in England Under-20s’ successful 2024 campaign, winning both the Six Nations and the World Rugby Under-20 Championship. He also represented England at the 2025 World Rugby Under-20 Championship before progressing to England A.



A physical and athletic presence in the second row, Sodeke is known for his aggressive line speed, defensive work rate and commitment around the pitch. His progress was rewarded in August 2026 when he signed a new contract with Saracens, committing his future to the club where his professional journey began.



At just 21, Sodeke continues to develop his game at StoneX Stadium, with his physical attributes, determination and experience across the England pathway providing a strong foundation for the next stage of his career.

