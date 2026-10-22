Olamide Sodeke

Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Men's Rugby
Caps
Olamide Sodeke
Player sponsor: The O'Callaghan Family
Country
England
Date of birth
26/07/2005
Height/Weight
2.06m/273LB
Position
Second Row
SquadSee all
Season Stats2026/27 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 16
- Tackles missed 6
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 95
- Appearances 2
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 2
Player Bio
Olamide Sodeke
Olamide Sodeke is a product of the Saracens Academy and an imposing second-row forward who has progressed through the club’s development pathway to establish himself in senior rugby. Beginning his rugby journey at Blackheath before joining Saracens, he entered the Senior Academy in 2023.
Sodeke made his first-team debut for Saracens against Bristol Bears in January 2025, marking a significant milestone after years of development within the club. He has also gained valuable experience on loan at Championship side Ampthill, helping prepare him for the demands of professional rugby.
On the international stage, Sodeke has represented England at Under-18, Under-20 and England A level. He played a key role in England Under-20s’ successful 2024 campaign, winning both the Six Nations and the World Rugby Under-20 Championship. He also represented England at the 2025 World Rugby Under-20 Championship before progressing to England A.
A physical and athletic presence in the second row, Sodeke is known for his aggressive line speed, defensive work rate and commitment around the pitch. His progress was rewarded in August 2026 when he signed a new contract with Saracens, committing his future to the club where his professional journey began.
At just 21, Sodeke continues to develop his game at StoneX Stadium, with his physical attributes, determination and experience across the England pathway providing a strong foundation for the next stage of his career.
Sodeke made his first-team debut for Saracens against Bristol Bears in January 2025, marking a significant milestone after years of development within the club. He has also gained valuable experience on loan at Championship side Ampthill, helping prepare him for the demands of professional rugby.
On the international stage, Sodeke has represented England at Under-18, Under-20 and England A level. He played a key role in England Under-20s’ successful 2024 campaign, winning both the Six Nations and the World Rugby Under-20 Championship. He also represented England at the 2025 World Rugby Under-20 Championship before progressing to England A.
A physical and athletic presence in the second row, Sodeke is known for his aggressive line speed, defensive work rate and commitment around the pitch. His progress was rewarded in August 2026 when he signed a new contract with Saracens, committing his future to the club where his professional journey began.
At just 21, Sodeke continues to develop his game at StoneX Stadium, with his physical attributes, determination and experience across the England pathway providing a strong foundation for the next stage of his career.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.