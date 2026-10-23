Player Bio Sione Va'enuku

Sione Va’enuku is a powerful and dynamic centre who joined Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 season after impressing in the Championship with Ampthill. Originally from Australia, Va’enuku began his professional rugby journey in rugby league with the Sydney Roosters before making the switch to rugby union in 2024.



After arriving in England, Va’enuku joined Ampthill, where he developed his game and established himself as one of the Championship’s most exciting attacking players. His hard-running style, explosive pace and ability to break tackles made him a key figure for the club. During the 2025/26 season, he scored 10 tries in 20 Championship appearances and was named Ampthill’s Player of the Season.



His performances earned him a move to Saracens, where he made an immediate impression in the Premiership. Va’enuku scored on his league debut against Sale Sharks in October 2026, showcasing the physicality and attacking threat that had made him such a standout performer at Ampthill.



Predominantly an inside or outside centre, Va’enuku combines power with pace and creativity, offering a direct attacking threat in midfield. Having worked hard to earn his opportunity at the highest level, he now looks to continue his development at Saracens and make his mark in the Premiership.

