Tietie Tuimauga

Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Men's Rugby
Caps 10
Tietie Tuimauga
Player sponsor: AVAILABLE TO SPONSOR
Country
Samoa
Date of birth
05/08/1993
Height/Weight
1.88m/286LB
Position
Prop
SquadSee all
Season Stats2025/26 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 12
- Tackles missed 1
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 62
- Appearances 2
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 4
Player Bio
Tietie Tuimauga
Tietie Tuimauga is an experienced Samoan international prop who joined Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 season following a successful spell with French side Montauban. A powerful presence in the front row, he is capable of playing at both loosehead and tighthead prop, bringing valuable versatility and experience to the Saracens pack.
Tuimauga began his professional career in New Zealand, representing Wellington and Manawatu before moving to Ireland to join Connacht in 2021. During his time there, he gained experience in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Champions Cup.
He subsequently moved to France, spending time with Brive in the Top 14 before joining Montauban in the Pro D2. With experience across domestic competitions in New Zealand, Ireland and France, Tuimauga arrived in North London with a wealth of knowledge at the highest levels of club rugby.
On the international stage, Tuimauga represents Samoa, having earned recognition through his performances in international rugby. His experience and physicality made him a valuable addition to the Saracens squad.
Tuimauga made his Saracens debut against Leicester Tigers in the Premiership Rugby Cup in September 2025 before making his first Premiership start against Newcastle Red Bulls in January 2026. His contribution on and off the pitch was rewarded in July 2026 when he signed a new contract to remain at the club for the 2026/27 season.
Combining powerful scrummaging with extensive international and club experience, Tuimauga continues to provide depth and leadership to the Saracens front row.
Tuimauga began his professional career in New Zealand, representing Wellington and Manawatu before moving to Ireland to join Connacht in 2021. During his time there, he gained experience in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Champions Cup.
He subsequently moved to France, spending time with Brive in the Top 14 before joining Montauban in the Pro D2. With experience across domestic competitions in New Zealand, Ireland and France, Tuimauga arrived in North London with a wealth of knowledge at the highest levels of club rugby.
On the international stage, Tuimauga represents Samoa, having earned recognition through his performances in international rugby. His experience and physicality made him a valuable addition to the Saracens squad.
Tuimauga made his Saracens debut against Leicester Tigers in the Premiership Rugby Cup in September 2025 before making his first Premiership start against Newcastle Red Bulls in January 2026. His contribution on and off the pitch was rewarded in July 2026 when he signed a new contract to remain at the club for the 2026/27 season.
Combining powerful scrummaging with extensive international and club experience, Tuimauga continues to provide depth and leadership to the Saracens front row.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.