Player Bio Tietie Tuimauga

Tietie Tuimauga is an experienced Samoan international prop who joined Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 season following a successful spell with French side Montauban. A powerful presence in the front row, he is capable of playing at both loosehead and tighthead prop, bringing valuable versatility and experience to the Saracens pack.



Tuimauga began his professional career in New Zealand, representing Wellington and Manawatu before moving to Ireland to join Connacht in 2021. During his time there, he gained experience in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Champions Cup.



He subsequently moved to France, spending time with Brive in the Top 14 before joining Montauban in the Pro D2. With experience across domestic competitions in New Zealand, Ireland and France, Tuimauga arrived in North London with a wealth of knowledge at the highest levels of club rugby.



On the international stage, Tuimauga represents Samoa, having earned recognition through his performances in international rugby. His experience and physicality made him a valuable addition to the Saracens squad.



Tuimauga made his Saracens debut against Leicester Tigers in the Premiership Rugby Cup in September 2025 before making his first Premiership start against Newcastle Red Bulls in January 2026. His contribution on and off the pitch was rewarded in July 2026 when he signed a new contract to remain at the club for the 2026/27 season.



Combining powerful scrummaging with extensive international and club experience, Tuimauga continues to provide depth and leadership to the Saracens front row.

