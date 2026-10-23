Player Bio Tom James

Tom James is an experienced scrum-half who joined Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 season after seven seasons with Northampton Saints. Renowned for his tactical kicking, crisp passing and consistency, he brings valuable Premiership experience to the Saracens backline.



James began his rugby career with Loughborough Students before progressing through Bedford Blues and Doncaster Knights. His performances at Doncaster earned him a move to Northampton in 2020, where he made the step up to Premiership rugby for the first time.



During his time at Saints, James established himself as a trusted member of the squad, making more than 100 appearances across domestic and European competitions. He played an important role in Northampton’s successful 2023/24 campaign, helping the club secure the Premiership title. He also featured in their run to the 2025 Investec Champions Cup Final.



On the international stage, James represented England Students in 2016, earning recognition for his performances at university level.



James made his Saracens debut against Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup in September 2026, scoring a try in an impressive 96–42 victory over his former club. His experience, composure and quality of distribution make him a valuable addition to the Saracens squad as he begins the next chapter of his career in North London.

