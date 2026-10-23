Player Bio Tomos Williams

Tomos Williams is a Welsh international scrum-half and British & Irish Lion who joined Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 season from Gloucester Rugby. Renowned for his sharp decision-making, quick distribution and ability to create opportunities from seemingly nothing, he is one of the most dynamic scrum-halves in the game.



Williams began his senior career with Cardiff Rugby, progressing through the club’s academy before making his debut against Munster in 2013. He went on to make more than 100 appearances for his hometown club, playing a key role in Cardiff’s 2018 European Rugby Challenge Cup triumph, scoring a memorable try in the final against Gloucester.



In 2024, Williams moved to Gloucester Rugby, where he quickly established himself as a key figure and was appointed club captain for the 2025/26 season. His outstanding performances earned him the 2024/25 PREM Rugby Player of the Season award, recognising his impact in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.



On the international stage, Williams progressed through Wales’ Under-18 and Under-20 sides before making his senior debut in 2018. He has since represented Wales at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups and become a regular presence in the national team. In 2025, his exceptional form earned him selection for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia, where he scored twice against the Western Force before a hamstring injury brought his tour to an early end.



A creative and unpredictable attacking threat, Williams combines pace, vision and an inventive passing game with the ability to control matches through his kicking and decision-making. His arrival at Saracens brings world-class experience and added attacking quality to the club’s half-back options.

