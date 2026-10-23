Tomos Williams 

Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Men's Rugby
Caps 75
Tomos Williams
Player sponsor: The Charles Family
Country
Wales
Date of birth
01/01/1995
Height/Weight
1.80m/185LB
Position
Scrum-Half
SquadSee all
Season Stats2026/27 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 16
- Tackles missed 10
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 230
- Appearances 4
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 24
Player Bio
Tomos Williams
Tomos Williams is a Welsh international scrum-half and British & Irish Lion who joined Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 season from Gloucester Rugby. Renowned for his sharp decision-making, quick distribution and ability to create opportunities from seemingly nothing, he is one of the most dynamic scrum-halves in the game.
Williams began his senior career with Cardiff Rugby, progressing through the club’s academy before making his debut against Munster in 2013. He went on to make more than 100 appearances for his hometown club, playing a key role in Cardiff’s 2018 European Rugby Challenge Cup triumph, scoring a memorable try in the final against Gloucester.
In 2024, Williams moved to Gloucester Rugby, where he quickly established himself as a key figure and was appointed club captain for the 2025/26 season. His outstanding performances earned him the 2024/25 PREM Rugby Player of the Season award, recognising his impact in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.
On the international stage, Williams progressed through Wales’ Under-18 and Under-20 sides before making his senior debut in 2018. He has since represented Wales at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups and become a regular presence in the national team. In 2025, his exceptional form earned him selection for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia, where he scored twice against the Western Force before a hamstring injury brought his tour to an early end.
A creative and unpredictable attacking threat, Williams combines pace, vision and an inventive passing game with the ability to control matches through his kicking and decision-making. His arrival at Saracens brings world-class experience and added attacking quality to the club’s half-back options.
Williams began his senior career with Cardiff Rugby, progressing through the club’s academy before making his debut against Munster in 2013. He went on to make more than 100 appearances for his hometown club, playing a key role in Cardiff’s 2018 European Rugby Challenge Cup triumph, scoring a memorable try in the final against Gloucester.
In 2024, Williams moved to Gloucester Rugby, where he quickly established himself as a key figure and was appointed club captain for the 2025/26 season. His outstanding performances earned him the 2024/25 PREM Rugby Player of the Season award, recognising his impact in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.
On the international stage, Williams progressed through Wales’ Under-18 and Under-20 sides before making his senior debut in 2018. He has since represented Wales at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups and become a regular presence in the national team. In 2025, his exceptional form earned him selection for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia, where he scored twice against the Western Force before a hamstring injury brought his tour to an early end.
A creative and unpredictable attacking threat, Williams combines pace, vision and an inventive passing game with the ability to control matches through his kicking and decision-making. His arrival at Saracens brings world-class experience and added attacking quality to the club’s half-back options.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.