Player Bio Vilikesa Nairau

Vilikesa Nairau is a powerful Fijian prop who joined Saracens from Coventry Rugby ahead of the 2025/26 season. Capable of playing on either side of the scrum, he combines physicality and explosive ball-carrying with an impressive turn of pace.



Nairau began his rugby journey in Fiji with FMF Suva Rugby, where he helped his side win the Skipper Cup with a match-winning score in the final. He subsequently moved to England to join Coventry, gaining valuable experience in the Championship during the 2024/25 season.



His performances earned him a move to Saracens, marking the first professional contract of his career. However, an Achilles injury sustained during his time at Coventry delayed his start at the club. After working hard to return to fitness, Nairau made his Saracens debut against Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup in February 2026.



On the international stage, Nairau has represented Fiji at Under-20 level, competing against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand. He also represented the Fijian armed forces at the 2024 World Armed Forces Championship in France.



In February 2026, Nairau signed a new contract with Saracens, demonstrating the club’s belief in his potential. With his strength in the scrum, mobility around the pitch and ability to carry the ball effectively, he continues to develop as a valuable option in the Saracens front row.

