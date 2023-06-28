Fi McIntosh

PLAYER BIO ABOUT FI

Second row McIntosh has quickly become an important part of Alex Austerberry's squad, since joining in 2020.



McIntosh started her rugby career at Old Alleynians and played for Hartpury and Richmond, before making the move to North London.



Already a key figure within the side, McIntosh has displayed impressive leadership credentials early in her career and is a canny operator at the lineout.



She made her international debut for Scotland in the 2024 Six Nations against England.



Away from the sport, Fi has a degree in Biomedical Science and is currently studying a Global Health Masters.

