Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Mcintoshbanner
Fi McIntosh
Women's Rugby
Scotland
Caps

Fi McIntosh

Player sponsor: Rita McNeill
Country
Scotland

Scotland

Date of birth

25/10/1999

Position

Second Row

Squad

See all

Season Stats

2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Attack
  • Tries 0
  • Try assists 0
  • Defenders beaten 0
  • Clean breaks 0
  • Offloads 0
Tackle %

0%

  • Tackles made 0
  • Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game

0

  • Minutes played 1,018
  • Appearances 0
Average meters per carry

0M

  • Carries made 0
Open play
  • Passes made 0
  • Failed passes 0
Defence
  • Turnovers won 0
  • Interceptions 0
Dicipline
  • Yellow cards 0
  • Red cards 0
  • Penalties in defence 0
  • Penalties in attack 0

McIntosh is a key presence for her side in the lineout.



Fimc
PLAYER BIO

ABOUT FI

Second row McIntosh has quickly become an important part of Alex Austerberry's squad, since joining in 2020.

McIntosh started her rugby career at Old Alleynians and played for Hartpury and Richmond, before making the move to North London.

Already a key figure within the side, McIntosh has displayed impressive leadership credentials early in her career and is a canny operator at the lineout.

She made her international debut for Scotland in the 2024 Six Nations against England.

Away from the sport, Fi has a degree in Biomedical Science and is currently studying a Global Health Masters.

Gallery

Partners

See all partners
cross