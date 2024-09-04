PLAYER BIO ABOUT gabby

Canadian international back-row Gabby Senft is returning to England following a stint playing in France.



She has previous experience in England as well, having previously played for Exeter Chiefs, where she made 15 appearances and won two Allianz Cup titles, as well as playing for Bristol Bears.



A dynamic back-row, Senft can cover all three positions at the back of the scrum and adds further international quality to a stellar forward pack.