Georgia Evans

PLAYER BIO ABOUT GEORGIA

Welsh international Evans made her Saracens debut in 2020 against Worcester Warriors.



She has since become an integral part of the side and played for her country in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.



An all-action second-row who can also play in the back-row, Evans was part of the 2021/22 Premier15s winning squad, having recovered from a serious arm injury.



Evans was also awarded a full-time contract by the Welsh Rugby Union and has established herself as a senior figure in Ioan Cunningham's squad.



Her performances saw her named as the Saracens Coaches' Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.



Evans' ability in the pack, as well as her prowess at lineout time have been crucial for this Saracens side.