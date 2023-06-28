Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Women's Rugby
Caps
Georgia Evans
Player sponsor: The Haslam Family
Country
Wales
Date of birth
29/01/1997
Position
Back Row
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 974
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Evans has established herself as a key member of the Saracens Women's squad.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT GEORGIA
Welsh international Evans made her Saracens debut in 2020 against Worcester Warriors.
She has since become an integral part of the side and played for her country in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
An all-action second-row who can also play in the back-row, Evans was part of the 2021/22 Premier15s winning squad, having recovered from a serious arm injury.
Evans was also awarded a full-time contract by the Welsh Rugby Union and has established herself as a senior figure in Ioan Cunningham's squad.
Her performances saw her named as the Saracens Coaches' Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.
Evans' ability in the pack, as well as her prowess at lineout time have been crucial for this Saracens side.
