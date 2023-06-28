Our Partners
Georgia Evans
Georgia Evans
Women's Rugby
Wales
Caps

Georgia Evans

Player sponsor: The Haslam Family
Country
Wales

Wales

Date of birth

29/01/1997

Position

Back Row

Squad

Season Stats

2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Attack
  • Tries 3
  • Try assists 0
  • Defenders beaten 0
  • Clean breaks 0
  • Offloads 0
Tackle %

0%

  • Tackles made 0
  • Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game

0

  • Minutes played 974
  • Appearances 0
Average meters per carry

0M

  • Carries made 0
Open play
  • Passes made 0
  • Failed passes 0
Defence
  • Turnovers won 0
  • Interceptions 0
Dicipline
  • Yellow cards 0
  • Red cards 0
  • Penalties in defence 0
  • Penalties in attack 0

Evans has established herself as a key member of the Saracens Women's squad.



Saracens Women V Exeter Chiefs Women Allianz Pwr 2023/2024
PLAYER BIO

ABOUT GEORGIA

Welsh international Evans made her Saracens debut in 2020 against Worcester Warriors.

She has since become an integral part of the side and played for her country in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

An all-action second-row who can also play in the back-row, Evans was part of the 2021/22 Premier15s winning squad, having recovered from a serious arm injury.

Evans was also awarded a full-time contract by the Welsh Rugby Union and has established herself as a senior figure in Ioan Cunningham's squad.

Her performances saw her named as the Saracens Coaches' Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

Evans' ability in the pack, as well as her prowess at lineout time have been crucial for this Saracens side.

