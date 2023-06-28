PLAYER BIO ABOUT ISLA

Isla Alejandro joined Saracens from Loughborough Lightning, ahead of the 2022/23 season. A talented player, who is comfortable on the wing and at fullback, she has quickly become a regular feature in the Saracens side and was a crucial part of the 2024 Allianz Cup winning side.



Away from the game, Alejandro works as part of the Saracens Foundation.