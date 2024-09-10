PLAYER BIO ABOUT JEMMA

Jemma-Jo Linkins joined Saracens ahead of the 2023/24 season, spending time as a duel-registered player with Beckenham in Championship South.



A talented fullback with a metronomic boot, Linkins started every match of the 2024 Allianz Cup campaign, showcasing her ability off the tee and under the high ball from fullback.