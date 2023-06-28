PLAYER BIO ABOUT JESS

Red Rose Jess Breach has been an instant hit in North London, since joining from Harlequins in 2022. With 23 tries in her first two seasons in NW4, Breach has reinforced her reputation as one of the best finishes in the game.



Having shifted to fullback midway through her first season at Saracens, Breach has continued to find the try line at will, whilst also adding additional facets to her game.



A devastating attacking player, with acceleration to match, Breach is a crucial part of the Saracens side.