PLAYER BIO ABOUT LOTTE

Lotte Sharp (nee Clapp) started playing when 11-years-old. She played Welwyn Rugby before joining Saracens and making her debut against Lichfield in October 2014.



Sharp made two appearances in 2015 for England U20 against France, before she made her World Women’s Sevens Series debut in Las Vegas in March 2017.



She made ten appearances for England, before switching allegiances to the USA, whom she represented at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.



Sharp has captained Saracens to their three Premier 15s titles, scoring a try in the 24-20 final win over Harlequins in 2018.



Sharp made her 150th appearance for the side in January 2024 against Exeter Chiefs and started in the 2024 Allianz Cup final victory over Bristol Bears.