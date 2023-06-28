PLAYER BIO ABOUT LOUISE

Louise McMillan joined Saracens at the start of the 2022/23 season, following the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.



The Scottish international enjoyed a stellar first season, that saw her named as Captain's Player of the Season, before extending her contract with the club.



A second row by nature, but with the ability to play in the back row, McMillan has quickly established herself as a crucial component for Alex Austerberry's side.



Away from the pitch, McMillan is a self-professed Swiftie!