Women's Rugby
Caps
Louise McMillan
Player sponsor: Nigel Eaton
Country
Scotland
Date of birth
27/07/1997
Position
Second Row
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 1,094
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Scottish international McMillan has become a crucial part of the side, as she enters her third season with the club.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT LOUISE
Louise McMillan joined Saracens at the start of the 2022/23 season, following the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
The Scottish international enjoyed a stellar first season, that saw her named as Captain's Player of the Season, before extending her contract with the club.
A second row by nature, but with the ability to play in the back row, McMillan has quickly established herself as a crucial component for Alex Austerberry's side.
Away from the pitch, McMillan is a self-professed Swiftie!
The Scottish international enjoyed a stellar first season, that saw her named as Captain's Player of the Season, before extending her contract with the club.
A second row by nature, but with the ability to play in the back row, McMillan has quickly established herself as a crucial component for Alex Austerberry's side.
Away from the pitch, McMillan is a self-professed Swiftie!
Gallery
