Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Women's Rugby
Caps
Marlie Packer
Player sponsor: Pathlight Associates
Country
England
Date of birth
02/10/1989
Position
Back Row
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 847
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
2023 World Player of the Year Packer is one of the most recognisable faces in the game.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT MARLIE
Saracens and England captain Marlie Packer is one of the most recognisable names in the game.
Packer has been an integral part of Saracens ever since joining from Bristol, co-captaining the team alongside Lotte Clapp, as well as winning numerous Premier15s titles.
A World Cup winner in 2014 and a finalist in 2017 and 2022, the flanker also featured in the Sevens World Cup in Moscow in 2013.
Her rugby career began as a five-year-old with Ivel Barbarians, where she spent 13 years. Marlie then moved to Bath before joining Bristol in 2009.
Schooled at Birchfield, Buckler’s Mead and Yeovil College, Packer worked as a plumbing & heating engineer for Homeserve, who she credits with being extremely supportive of her rugby career.
Packer is also England's all-time top forwards try-scorer and a leader on and off the field.
She won the 2023 World Player of the Year award and doesn't seem to be slowing down, continually influencing games with her ability around the park and at the breakdown.
A legend of the game, Packer is the beating heart of this Saracens side.
Gallery
