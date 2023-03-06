PLAYER BIO ABOUT MARLIE

Saracens and England captain Marlie Packer is one of the most recognisable names in the game.



Packer has been an integral part of Saracens ever since joining from Bristol, co-captaining the team alongside Lotte Clapp, as well as winning numerous Premier15s titles.



A World Cup winner in 2014 and a finalist in 2017 and 2022, the flanker also featured in the Sevens World Cup in Moscow in 2013.



Her rugby career began as a five-year-old with Ivel Barbarians, where she spent 13 years. Marlie then moved to Bath before joining Bristol in 2009.



Schooled at Birchfield, Buckler’s Mead and Yeovil College, Packer worked as a plumbing & heating engineer for Homeserve, who she credits with being extremely supportive of her rugby career.



Packer is also England's all-time top forwards try-scorer and a leader on and off the field.



She won the 2023 World Player of the Year award and doesn't seem to be slowing down, continually influencing games with her ability around the park and at the breakdown.



A legend of the game, Packer is the beating heart of this Saracens side.