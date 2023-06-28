PLAYER BIO ABOUT may

May Campbell made her debut for Sarries in 2015 and works full-time as a recruitment consultant.



One of the most deadly hookers in the league, when it comes to scoring tries, Campbell notched 13 in the 2022/23 season for Sarries.



Campbell also made her 100th appearance in Saracens colours against Worcester in January 2023 and went on to make her England debut against Wales in the 2023 TikTok Six Nations.



She continues to go from strength-to-strength in Saracens colours, firmly establishing herself as one of the best all-action hookers in Premiership Women's Rugby.