PLAYER BIO ABOUT POPPY

Now in her second spell at Saracens, Poppy Cleall is one of the most recognisable faces in the women's game.



She amassed more than 50 caps for Sarries, during which time she was part of the Premiership and Cup double-winning squad and was nominated for the Premiership Player of the Year Award in 2016.



Cleall was a key player in the team’s Premier15s victories in 2018 and 2019 including being named POTM in the Premier15s Final in 2019. Cleall was also a crucial part of the side that regained the title in 2022.



Her identical twin Bryony also plays for the club having rejoined in 2024.



Making her way through the England pathway with divisional and England U20 honours, Cleall was given her opportunity to step up to the senior international stage in 2016 when she made her debut, coming off the bench against Scotland in the Six Nations.



She has helped England to Six Nations Grand Slam glory multiple times across her career and picked up a runners-up medal at the 2017 and 2022 Rugby World Cups, winning over 60 caps for her country.



Cleall is also coaching at Wasps Women, alongside playing at Saracens, for whom she made her 150th appearance in the 2023/24 PWR semi-final against Bristol Bears.