Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Women's Rugby
Caps
Rosie Galligan
Player sponsor: The Haslam Family
Country
England
Date of birth
30/04/1998
Position
Second Row
Season Stats2023/24 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 473
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Red Rose Galligan returned to Saracens after a stint with London rivals Harlequins.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT ROSIE
Second-row Rosie Galligan is now in her second stint with Saracens. Having secured the Premier15s title with the club before moving to Harlequins and doing the same, Galligan brings a winning pedigree to the fold.
The second-row has become one of the most recognisable faces in the Red Roses, featuring at the 2022 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. She has continued to go from strength-to-strength, asserting herself as a crucial member of both this Saracens squad and John Mitchell's Red Roses side.
The second-row has become one of the most recognisable faces in the Red Roses, featuring at the 2022 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. She has continued to go from strength-to-strength, asserting herself as a crucial member of both this Saracens squad and John Mitchell's Red Roses side.
