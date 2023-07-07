PLAYER BIO ABOUT ROSIE

Second-row Rosie Galligan is now in her second stint with Saracens. Having secured the Premier15s title with the club before moving to Harlequins and doing the same, Galligan brings a winning pedigree to the fold.



The second-row has become one of the most recognisable faces in the Red Roses, featuring at the 2022 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. She has continued to go from strength-to-strength, asserting herself as a crucial member of both this Saracens squad and John Mitchell's Red Roses side.