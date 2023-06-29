PLAYER BIO ABOUT SHARIFA

Sharifa Kasolo has experienced something of a meteoric rise, since first playing rugby at university in Loughborough.



After joining Saracens at the start of the 2022/23 season, Kasolo has made her presence keenly felt, with a series of barnstorming performances that saw her named as the club's Players' Player of the Season.



A physical back row who never takes a backwards step, Kasolo is set to go from strength to strength in a Saracens shirt.



She was called into the Red Roses training squad last season and signed a new deal to stay in Sarries colours ahead of the 2024/25 season.