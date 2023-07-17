Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Women's Rugby
Caps
Sophie Bridger
Player sponsor: The Danson Family
Country
England
Date of birth
26/06/2000
Position
Centre
SquadSee all
Season Stats2023/24 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 792
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Bridger made her Red Roses debut at StoneX Stadium.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT SOPHIE
Talented centre Sophie Bridger joined Saracens from Gloucester-Hartpury in 2023. A mercurial talent, with the ability to play in multiple positions, her signing was seen as a huge coup for Alex Austerberry's side.
Bridger captained Hartpury University to BUCS Gold in 2022, before winning the Premier15s title with Gloucester-Hartpury a year later.
Having first picked up a rugby ball playing for North Dorset RFC, Bridger honed her craft in the South West, excelling at university, before becoming a mainstay of the Gloucester-Hartpury squad ahead of her move to Saracens
Bridger made her Red Roses debut at her new home against Canada last summer and showcased her footballing talent, forming an exciting partnership with Sydney Gregson in her first season in Saracens colours..
Away from the sport, Bridger loves travelling and seeing different places in the world with her friends.
Gallery
