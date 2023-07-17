PLAYER BIO ABOUT SOPHIE

Talented centre Sophie Bridger joined Saracens from Gloucester-Hartpury in 2023. A mercurial talent, with the ability to play in multiple positions, her signing was seen as a huge coup for Alex Austerberry's side.



Bridger captained Hartpury University to BUCS Gold in 2022, before winning the Premier15s title with Gloucester-Hartpury a year later.



Having first picked up a rugby ball playing for North Dorset RFC, Bridger honed her craft in the South West, excelling at university, before becoming a mainstay of the Gloucester-Hartpury squad ahead of her move to Saracens



Bridger made her Red Roses debut at her new home against Canada last summer and showcased her footballing talent, forming an exciting partnership with Sydney Gregson in her first season in Saracens colours..



Away from the sport, Bridger loves travelling and seeing different places in the world with her friends.